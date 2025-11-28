Sudan: Minister of Minerals Concludes Tour of River Nile and Northern States

The Minister of Minerals, Nur Al-Daeim Taha, has concluded an inspection tour of the River Nile and Northern States, during which he visited a number of sites and projects affiliated with the ministry.

At the end of his visit to the Northern State, the Minister met with employees of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company at the state office. He commended their tangible efforts and urged them to demonstrate greater dedication while enhancing performance in delivering services to miners and operating companies.

Taha underscored the pivotal role of the General Geological Research Corporation, asserting that it constitutes the backbone of the Ministry of Minerals. He affirmed that the corporation's technical and scientific activities form the essential foundation enabling other entities--such as Sudamin and the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company--to advance through comprehensive geological surveys and precise resource assessment.

"We affirm that completing geological surveys will be at the forefront of priorities in the next phase, enabling Sudan's states to demonstrate their strengths in the field of mineral wealth as required," he stated.

The Minister also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supervising both the Geological Museum and the Reference Laboratory, ensuring they are established in accordance with the highest scientific standards to strengthen the sector's research and knowledge infrastructure.

During the tour, the Minister of Minerals laid the foundation stone for the Reference Laboratory and Laboratories Complex at the General Geological Research Corporation. He also attended the graduation ceremony of a new batch of trainees at the corporation, reiterating the ministry's support for training programs that build technical capacity and improve overall sector performance.