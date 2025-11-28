Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources - Sudanese Countryside Represents Backbone of National Economy

- Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Abdulrahim Al-Mansouri, underscored that the Sudanese countryside "represents the backbone of the national economy," stressing that advancing rural development is a national necessity that reflects the government's commitment to achieving social justice and ensuring food security.

He delivered these remarks during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development in River Nile State under the slogan "Towards Sustainable Rural Development."

For his part, Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Adam stated that the migration of youth from rural areas to cities and subsequently abroad stems from the absence of development in the countryside. He affirmed that meaningful development is driven by young people, particularly rural women.