Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources - Sudanese Countryside Represents Backbone of National Economy

27 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Abdulrahim Al-Mansouri, underscored that the Sudanese countryside "represents the backbone of the national economy," stressing that advancing rural development is a national necessity that reflects the government's commitment to achieving social justice and ensuring food security.

He delivered these remarks during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development in River Nile State under the slogan "Towards Sustainable Rural Development."

For his part, Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Adam stated that the migration of youth from rural areas to cities and subsequently abroad stems from the absence of development in the countryside. He affirmed that meaningful development is driven by young people, particularly rural women.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.