Liberia: Freeman Barks

Opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader Simeon C. M. Freeman has unleashed his strongest declaration yet, vowing that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George M. Weah will be arrested and prosecuted for alleged corruption if he is elected President of Liberia.

Freeman said President Boakai must account for his rapid financial transformation since taking office, pointing to what he described as a mysterious upgrade in lifestyle and assets.

He argued that Boakai could not pay his medical bills, was assisted, and didn't even have two cars; he was probably being lent a vehicle. Yet, he added, in 24 months, a US$10 million elaborate Presidential Villa is being erected in Foya District, Lofa County, and he has nothing to say.

Freeman vowed that a future MPC administration will hold Boakai accountable for any misuse of public funds.

"All of those misplacements in the budget, who do you think we will hold responsible? It is the President's budget. Once we can establish through a professional, detailed evaluation that funds were misapplied, then Mr. Boakai is going to answer, he's going to be the number one man," Freeman insisted.

Rejecting claims that former Presidents are untouchable, he added, "We have to set a precedent. If someone says this article protects the President, then we want to test those articles and let the Supreme Court say they have to go free, but we will test them."

Although the 2029 presidential and general elections is still several years away, the MPC leader said he is already campaigning aggressively, aiming to break Liberia's long-standing two-party dominance.

Speaking on the Spoon Talk Show, Freeman vowed to pursue anyone who enriched themselves through public office.

"And someone like me, God willing, when I succeed, we will go after all of those people who have stolen. How come when a man is in government, he looks so good, but when he leaves government after six months, he looks declined?

Turning to former President Weah, he promised complete audits and vigorous prosecution, stating that he would not leave any win.

When asked why he intends to target President Boakai specifically, the defeated presidential candidate said a social contract with the people binds a President. He argued that if Boakai takes public money and spends it on himself or non-priorities, he will be made to account.

He added, "When we begin to set these examples, then it becomes interesting."

Freeman also condemned what he called Liberia's selective justice system, stating that Boakai dismisses officials accused of corruption but does not prosecute them, while aggressively pursuing officials from past administrations, a move he described as political.

In a related development, the MPC leader sharply criticized the draft 2026 national budget, accusing the Boakai administration of using it for political advantage.

In subsequent comments, he explained that the allocations heavily favor top government officials at the expense of ordinary citizens. Like other critics, Freeman pointed to steep increases in budgetary allotments for top leaders and key agencies, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Executive Protective Service (EPS).

He accused the administration of enabling corruption through the budget and ignoring rising economic inequality. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.