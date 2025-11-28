Sudan: TSC Vice-President Addresses Opening of Rural Development Workshop in Al-Damer

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar delivered an address Wednesday at the opening session of the Rural Development in Sudan Workshop, organized by the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development with the participation of ministers, walis, and senior state officials.

TSC Vice President affirmed that rural development is central to Sudan's stability, economic growth, and social justice, stressing that the state's vision is to build a balanced and prosperous Sudan where all regions benefit equally from natural and human resources without discrimination.

He welcomed the expansion of the Ministry of Federal Governance's mandate to include rural development, describing it as a step that reflects the government's commitment to revitalizing rural areas and "bringing the city to the countryside."

Agar recalled the statement of Caliph Omar ibn Al-Khattab that leaders are entrusted with meeting people's needs and providing livelihoods, noting that rural development is a multidimensional concept rooted in local participation and community responsibility.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He underscored that rural development is not limited to small projects, but forms a pillar of political stability and national economic strength, as the countryside remains the foundation of agriculture, livestock, and production.

Diagnosis of Development Challenges Since Independence

Agar outlined key historical impediments that weakened rural development:

Centralization and marginalization that concentrated power and resources in Khartoum while depriving rural regions of services and infrastructure.Weak investment in rural infrastructure, leaving large areas isolated from electricity, water, health, education, and agricultural roads.Lack of long-term planning, with development cycles restarting with every political transition.Conflicts and wars, which drained state capacities, displaced millions, and halted strategic projects.Poor management of natural resources, with limited adoption of modern technology in agriculture and livestock.Weak local governance, lacking authority, resources, and qualified personnel.Limited participation of women and youth, despite their central role in rural production.Economic shocks and debt, which reduced the state's ability to invest in rural areas and discouraged private sector engagement.

Pillars of the State's New Vision for Rural Reform

TSC Vice-President stated that the government's new rural development strategy is built on:

1. Achieving equity in the distribution of resources and services, prioritizing underserved areas.

2. Empowering local governance with real administrative and financial authority.

3. Integrating rural areas into national and global markets through improved roads, market access, value chains, and agro-industrial development.

4. Mainstreaming women and youth with training, financing, and productive programmes.

5. Strengthening partnerships with national and international organizations and the private sector.

6. Relying on data-driven planning, field studies, and geographic information systems.

7. Involving rural communities directly in shaping development decisions, in line with the Juba Peace Agreement, which recognizes local communities as core partners in their own advancement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agar affirmed that the workshop in Al-Damer is a practical step toward a comprehensive national project. The Presidency, he said, is fully committed to providing political and administrative support to ensure the success of rural development efforts.

He stressed that the workshop's value lies not in written recommendations but in policies implemented on the ground, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development, experts, researchers, and national and international partners.

TSC Vice-President concluded by expressing hope that the workshop would mark the beginning of a genuine rural renaissance capable of transforming Sudan and restoring the countryside's leadership role in shaping the nation's future -- fulfilling the vision of "bringing the city to the countryside."

He closed with a prayer for Sudan and its people.