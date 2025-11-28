Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Chairs Meeting of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for Return to Khartoum

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Chair of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for Return to Khartoum, Lt. Gen. Eng. Ibrahim Jabir, presided over the Committee's 24th meeting, with the participation of TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir.

Jabir underscored that locality governments represent the first line of defense in addressing service-delivery challenges, calling for broader community participation in environmental sanitation and stronger public outreach on the importance of preserving public property. He directed authorities to expedite the relocation of the remains of war-period victims from residential areas and service sites, reaffirming the Committee's support for providing the necessary equipment to rehabilitate the environment and reduce health hazards.

The Committee Chair commended the performance of the Media Committee in conveying the outcomes of the various subcommittees, instructing it to expand interactive programming to gauge citizens' views on the Committee's work.

For his part, Federal Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdallah Ibrahim affirmed the Ministry's readiness to support the committees' work, noting that approximately 481 billion Sudanese pounds have been allocated for rehabilitation efforts and the re-operation of public service facilities in the state, in line with the approved financial programming.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Khartoum Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza highlighted noticeable improvements in the work of the health-sector rehabilitation and environmental-sanitation committees, particularly in reducing disease rates. He noted the state's focus on restoring primary healthcare centres, rehabilitating intermediate waste-transfer stations, and providing new sanitation vehicles, affirming the government's commitment to improving the capital's appearance ahead of Independence Day.

The meeting reviewed monthly performance reports, including a five-phase plan to rehabilitate health institutions at an estimated cost of USD 35 million. The plan covers the procurement of medical equipment, facility rehabilitation, vector-control operations, medical-supply provisions, and central ambulance services.

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim presented the progress achieved, noting declines in malaria, dengue fever, and cholera, and announcing the opening of several hospitals and health centres by year-end.

The meeting also discussed the November report of the Environmental Sanitation Committee regarding the operation of sewage-treatment stations and the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during the war, in addition to statistics on the transfer of war-victim remains. The report confirmed reductions in disease prevalence due to sustained vector-control efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media Committee Chair Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din delivered a briefing on national and international media coverage and social-media engagement, affirming its role in strengthening public confidence in returning to the state. He stressed the need for modern media tools to expand coverage and support the Committee's activities.