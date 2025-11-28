South Africa: Please Don't Put Food in Your Vagina - Mayonnaise Won't Treat Infection

Please don't put food in your vagina - mayonnaise won't treat infection

Videos posted on social media suggest wearing a sanitary pad with mayonnaise spread over it will treat symptoms of vaginal infections. But these infections usually require medical attention, and foods or chemicals in or near the vagina might further disrupt its balance of beneficial bacteria and yeast.

A video circulating widely across South African Facebook groups shows mayonnaise being spread onto a sanitary pad, with the promise that the remedy will "Get rid of yeast infection / smelling discharge and itching vagina".

The description instructs "ladies" to wear the sanitary pad for three days, claiming this will also provide relief from a rash or "burning urine". The posts have received mixed reactions, from curiosity to surprise, and many comments questioning the remedy's effectiveness. "Just go to the pharmacy and get vaginal cream please," one comment reads.

But is there any truth to this unusual remedy? Here's what we found.

What do these symptoms mean?

The remedy claims to help with what appear to be the common symptoms of vaginitis, a term for several different infections that irritate or inflame the vagina. One type is candidiasis, also called a yeast infection, a fungal infection that typically causes abnormal vaginal discharge, itching and pain while urinating.

Bacterial vaginosis is another common infection that can cause similar symptoms, as well as vaginal discharge and odour. Other infections, including some sexually transmitted infections like trichomaniasis, can also cause these symptoms and unusual discharge. Many people who have the parasite that causes trichomoniasis don't have any symptoms, but can still pass it on to others through sex.

There are many other causes of vaginal irritation, including decreases in the hormone oestrogen, or reactions to soaps, lubricants and other products.

Legitimate treatments for vaginal infections

The treatment for an infection or irritation depends on what is causing it. That's why it is important to consult a qualified healthcare professional, like a doctor or pharmacist, to get the right treatment.

For a yeast infection, an anti-fungal pill or cream is used to kill the fungus causing the infection. These medicines are usually sold at pharmacies.

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections and bacterial vaginosis is treated with antibiotics that target the specific bacteria causing the infection.

Some antibiotics are also used to kill parasites. The treatment for trichomaniasis is usually a specific type of antibiotic taken in one large dose or multiple small doses.

If the irritation is caused by a reaction to a product, like a scented soap or a laundry detergent, using only warm water, an unscented soap, a milder detergent or looser-fitting underwear is often enough to stop the symptoms. These steps are also recommended for preventing yeast infections.

If the irritation is caused by a lack of the oestrogen hormone, your doctor may prescribe the hormone in a pill or cream.

What about home remedies?

Many home remedies are touted as cures for vaginal infections and irritation. But gynaecologists, doctors who specialise in female reproductive health, have made it clear that when it comes to keeping the vagina healthy, balance is everything.

The vagina has a natural balance of flora, which is a mix of good bacteria and yeast. This helps to keep the vagina healthy and maintain the right pH level.

The flora balance and pH level can be affected by many things, including soaps, vaginal cleaning products and semen. If the balance is thrown off, like if a harsh soap kills the beneficial bacteria, this can make the vagina more vulnerable to harmful bacteria or yeast growing and causing an infection.

The concept that the vagina needs some types of healthy bacteria may have led to the belief that yoghurt, which contains similar bacteria, would work as a remedy for yeast infections, according to gynaecologists. But there isn't good evidence for this. Using probiotics, like those in yoghurt, is still being studied, but the findings have been mixed.

A long list of other foods have also been suggested as remedies. But, as a professor of gynaecology at New York University told Pulse: "All that stuff has sugar, which will change the bacteria and yeast proportions, which can cause infections."

Steer clear of condiments

We couldn't find studies looking at mayonnaise specifically as a remedy, and it's unclear where this idea came from. But the condiment usually contains ingredients, including sugars, which could affect the delicate flora balance in the vagina or cause irritation.

This means mayonnaise or other foods might make some symptoms worse. And if the symptoms are caused by a specific fungus, bacteria or parasite, these usually need specific medicines designed to target those conditions. They won't be resolved with mayonnaise, yoghurt or fruit.

In short, as one gynaecologist emphasised: "Don't put food in your vagina!"