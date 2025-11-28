South Africa Not Introducing R1,000 Banknote or Discontinuing R200 Note

27 November 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Asive Xali

South Africa not introducing R1,000 banknote or discontinuing R200 note

Posts circulating on social media claim that South Africa will introduce a new R1,000 banknote and that the R200 note will be "no more". Some versions also claim the note would have been launched at the G20 summit, which took place in Johannesburg in November 2025. But this is not true. The South African Reserve Bank has made no such announcement.

"No more R200 woow incredible 👏🙌 New R1000 note will be launched at the G20 summit" reads a caption to an image circulating on Facebook and Instagram.

The image appears to show a R1,000 banknote featuring South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela. The design mimics current South African banknotes, including the colour palette and portrait style. The image looks convincing, leading some users to believe that R200 notes are being scrapped.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of the world's major economies, where leaders discuss global economic issues, financial stability, development and cooperation. The most recent summit took place on 22 and 23 November 2025 in South Africa, which held the G20 presidency at the time.

But did South Africa launch a new R1,000 note at the summit and phase out the R200 note? We checked.

Another fake banknote claim

Africa Check has previously debunked fake posts about supposed "new" South African banknotes, including bogus R500 notes and R10 coins.

The first sign that this claim is also not true is that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the authority responsible for issuing and regulating the country's banknotes and coins, has not announced any new banknote denomination on its official website.

South African currency changes, such as the upgraded 2023 banknote and coin series, are always formally communicated through press releases, media briefings and the SARB website.

Had a currency change been announced or launched at the G20, which was widely covered by local and international media, there would have been publicly available evidence of this.

Instead, a reverse image search shows that the R1,000 note shared online does not come from any official or credible source. It resembles a stylised graphic or digital mock-up rather than a genuine banknote with proper security features.

The posts also say "no more R200", suggesting the note is being discontinued. There is no truth to this. According to the reserve bank, there are five denominations of South African banknotes in circulation: R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200.

The R200 remains the highest denomination in South Africa, and is still being printed and issued by banks and ATMs.

The claim is false and should be ignored.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.