Amsterdam / Kampala — More than 550 violations targeting Sudanese journalists have been recorded since war erupted in April 2023, as media workers face mounting risks with the conflict approaching its third year.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) said it has documented 32 deaths and 556 violations against media workers since war broke out in April 2023. The cases include arbitrary detention, obstruction of journalistic work, and what it described as malicious reports used to intimidate journalists, with women disproportionately affected.

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark the start of United Nations' 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence, the syndicate warned of compounded risks facing Sudanese women in the media.

"Digital violence has become one of the most widespread forms of abuse against women," the statement said, pointing to systematic bullying, defamation, and violations of privacy intended to silence critical voices as the conflict enters its third year. The syndicate endorsed this year's campaign slogan--unite to end digital violence against all women and girls--saying it reflects a rapidly escalating reality.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement also noted that authorities recently detained an SJS member and banned her from travelling over her anti-war stance and critical writing.

Calling for an immediate and comprehensive end to the war, the syndicate saluted the resilience of journalists working in "extremely harsh and unsafe conditions" and pledged to continue defending their rights.

In late October, the Committee to Protect Journalists said it had received reports that three female journalists were sexually assaulted in El Fasher after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took control of the city.