Rwanda: World Vision Rwanda Unveils 2026-30 Strategy to Boost Welfare of 2.5 Million Vulnerable Children

World Vision Rwanda has unveiled its 2026-2030 strategy, marking a bold new chapter in the organisation's mission to improve the lives of the country's most vulnerable children. The launch, held in Kigali this week, brought together senior government officials, development partners, faith leaders, and civil society representatives, all united in their commitment to advancing child well-being across Rwanda.

The five-year strategy sets out World Vision Rwanda's ambitious goal to holistically empower and transform the well-being of 2.5 million most vulnerable children by 2030. This aspiration aligns with World Vision's global framework, Our Promise, which emphasises transformational development, child-focused impact and bold, faith-driven action.

The strategy also aligns with Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring the organisation's continued focus on nationally relevant and globally responsive programming.

Speaking at the launch, World Vision Rwanda's National Director, Pauline Okumu, underscored the urgency of the issues being addressed, describing them as human experiences that demand a strong response.

She emphasised that the organisation will leverage its integrated programme framework, which places the child at the centre of every intervention.

"Our core actions will protect children from harm, strengthen their education, improve their health and nutrition, help families build resilience and support communities to adapt to climate and economic challenges," she said.

Okumu affirmed the organisation's commitment to deeper partnership, expanded reach and effective approaches that can be scaled for greater national impact.

The new strategy builds on substantial gains recorded during the 2021-2025 programme cycle, during which World Vision Rwanda targeted the transformation of two million children through multi-sectoral interventions.

More than 160,000 households living in extreme poverty graduated through the Ultra-Poor Graduation Programme, which equips families with assets, training, and coaching to rebuild sustainable livelihoods.

During the same period, over 1.7 million people across 39 sectors gained access to clean and safe water, significantly improving health outcomes, while more than one million children benefited from reading clubs and school-based literacy programmes that strengthened reading proficiency and enhanced English skills.

Representing the Government of Rwanda as Guest of Honour, Jean Claude Ingabire, the Acting Director General for Local Government Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC), welcomed the new strategy and applauded World Vision Rwanda's long-standing contribution to national development.

"We thank World Vision for its contribution in resilience and livelihoods, WASH, child protection, and education," he said.

"We pledge to continue working together to implement this strategy so that we all celebrate the achievements." Ingabire emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration among partners, noting that an enabling environment is essential for progress.

He expressed confidence that by the end of the new strategy cycle, Rwanda will celebrate even more households lifted out of poverty and more children thriving in safer, healthier communities.

World Vision Rwanda will implement its 2026-2030 strategy across 18 districts and more than 40 sectors, with additional collaboration in refugee settings and other geographic areas through strategic partnerships.

The strategy reflects the organisation's continued evolution towards integrated, community-driven, and scalable approaches that respond to the diverse needs of children and their families.

For more than 30 years, World Vision Rwanda has worked alongside government institutions, faith leaders and development partners to deliver impactful, sustainable solutions that protect and uplift the most vulnerable children. The launch of the new strategy affirms the organisation's enduring commitment to ensuring that every child in Rwanda has the opportunity to thrive.