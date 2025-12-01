Africa: AU Recognizes Angolan President Leadership in Defending Children's Rights

Luanda — High-ranking African individuals recognized on Saturday, in Maseru, Lesotho, the leadership of the Angolan President João Lourenço in mediating conflicts, strengthening human rights and protecting children in crisis contexts.

High-ranking African figures defended this during the Conference commemorating the 35th anniversary of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The president of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), Sabrina Gahar, publicly thanked the message of solidarity sent by President João Lourenço, highlighting the coherence of his commitment to the defense of African children and the centrality that the issue occupies in his presidential mandate at the AU.

In turn, the president of the AU Governance, Peace and Security Architecture and outgoing president of ACERWC, the Angolan diplomat Wilson de Almeida Adão, highlighted the "new dynamics" introduced by João Lourenço's leadership and recalled the role he occupies as Champion of Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

He highlighted the Angolan statesman's decisive contribution to peacemaking efforts in Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and stressed children remain the biggest victims of crises, subject to forced displacement, abuse and recruitment into armed groups.

The commissioner added that President João Lourenço's diplomatic action made it possible to create conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the reintegration of thousands of minors affected by the wars.

As special rapporteur for the AU's Budget and Investment in Children, Wilson Adão also considered "inspiring" the Angolan President's call for Member States to reinforce funding for child development and prioritize education aligned with emerging technological challenges.

He pointed out that the Angolan Head of State's vision reflects conscious leadership in the face of the evolution of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and the expansion of humanoid systems, arguing that only a prepared youth will guarantee the continent's competitive future.

Lesotho's ambassador to the AU, Ntsioua Sekete, joined the congratulations and recognized João Lourenço's assertive leadership in great African causes.

On behalf of the host country, she expressed confidence in the Angolan President's ability to continue to strengthen consensus and promote stability within the continental organization. ART/DOJ