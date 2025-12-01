Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Attends Conference On Crimes of Colonialism

29 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, has been in Algiers since Saturday, to participate in the International Conference on the Crimes of Colonialism in Africa: Towards the Reparation of Historical Injustices through the Criminalization of Colonialism.

The two-day conference aims to consolidate a shared African and global vision of historical justice, as well as strengthen the continent's legal and diplomatic action in the field of reparations.

The meeting also seeks to gather contributions for the implementation of the theme of the Year of the African Union 2025, "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations and the Eradication of Racial Discrimination".

The process includes recognizing colonialism, slavery and apartheid as crimes against humanity and supporting their inclusion in international law.

The initiative brings together ministers, jurists, historians, academics and representatives of continental and international institutions, who analyze the impacts of colonialism and the paths to effective reparation for historical injustices.

The event includes a High-Level Ministerial Session and several Thematic Parallel Sessions, aimed at exchanging knowledge, deepening reflections and formulating practical recommendations aimed at supporting the Algiers Declaration. ART/DOJ

