Angola: Over 300,000 Reports of Violence Against Children Have Been Recorded Since 2020

Luanda — At least 320,227 cases of violence against children were recorded across the country, from 2020 until October this year, through the reporting service of the National Children's Institute (INAC), reported on Saturday, in Luanda, the Angolan Minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU), Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

When speaking at the meeting of Christian women of the Methodist Church, about the role of women in child protection, the minister highlighted that 162 thousand and 977 are male and 167 thousand and 290 are girls.

She highlighted that this balanced number means that both girls and boys have been victims of sexual violence, so you should pay attention to who you live with, as they are the first to commit these acts.

"We must be more vigilant. Sending a child to a relative's house, we need to know who she is, what she does and what her behavior is", she reinforced.

She explained that in this period, in terms of abandonment, a total of ten thousand and 346 children were registered, of which 5,451 were male and another 4,895 were female.

The Minister revealed that a total of 4,930 cases of children accused of practicing witchcraft had been registered in the country, of which 2,230 were boys and 2,700 were girls.

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said that in terms of child custody disputes, a total of eight thousand and 368 cases were registered, of which 4,335 were boys and 4,033 girls.

Regarding the escape from fatherhood, she reported that 121,824 cases were recorded, of which 61,426 were boys and 60,398 girls.

She said they had recorded around 294 cases of homicides against children, of which 172 were boys and 122 girls, as well as 32,804 cases of neglect, 17,28 of which were boys and 15,776 were women.

She explained that the event served to warn that the danger against children is close to everyone.

The Minister asked for women for collaboration and permanent vigilance to care for Angolan children, as the future of Angola depends on how they are treated today. SJ/OHA/DOJ