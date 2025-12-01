Angola: Government Guarantees Funding for Roads Improvement in Benguela

28 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Manuel Nunes Júnior, the governor of Benguela, has guaranteed that funding has been secured through the Public Investment Program (PIP) for the successful rehabilitation of peri-urban roads in the municipality of Benguela.

Júnior made these remarks at the launch of the project to rehabilitate 5.13 kilometers of access roads in the Graça, Calomburaco, and Setenta neighborhoods. The project is being carried out by the contractor CCJ and has a budget of more than 940 million kwanzas.

After receiving technical explanations about the project, which aims to improve access to the outskirts during the rainy season, the governor said there is no reason for the work to stop considering that the financial and budgetary conditions have been met.

He said that the Provincial Government of Benguela will await completion of the work within seven months, as the contractor intends.

The governor also explained that the Bidding Law is being strictly followed, including the public tender for this type of project based on all the required standards.

"The contract is signed, and the contractor has the necessary technical capacity and conditions, as demonstrated on previous occasions. Now, we will wait for the work to be completed by the established deadline so that everyone can benefit," he said.

