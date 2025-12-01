Angola: Ministry of Justice Promotes Debate On Human Trafficking

27 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A workshop on human trafficking (HT) in Angola will be held on Friday (28) in Luanda, organised by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the aim of combating this problem.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access to on Thursday, the workshop will take place at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ), within the framework of the national action plan to prevent and combat human trafficking.

The objective of the event is to promote the fight against human trafficking, guarantee assistance to victims in the country, as well as to strengthen the functioning of the interministerial commission for the prevention and combating of this problem.

The initiative also contributes to training the members of the commission in identifying victims and their specific needs.

It is addressed to members of local human rights committees and the commission to combat human trafficking.

AB/OHA/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.