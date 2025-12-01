Angola: Ministry of Justice Promotes Debate On Human Trafficking

Luanda — A workshop on human trafficking (HT) in Angola will be held on Friday (28) in Luanda, organised by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the aim of combating this problem.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access to on Thursday, the workshop will take place at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ), within the framework of the national action plan to prevent and combat human trafficking.

The objective of the event is to promote the fight against human trafficking, guarantee assistance to victims in the country, as well as to strengthen the functioning of the interministerial commission for the prevention and combating of this problem.

The initiative also contributes to training the members of the commission in identifying victims and their specific needs.

It is addressed to members of local human rights committees and the commission to combat human trafficking.

AB/OHA/MRA/jmc