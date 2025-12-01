Africa and Europe Have a Lot to Gain If They Walk Together - Angolan President

Luanda — The President of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union, João Lourenço, stated Monday that "Africa and Europe have a lot to gain if they always walk together".

The Head of State was speaking at the opening of the 7th African Union-European Union Summit, taking place in Luanda.

He highlighted that, within a framework of mutual respect, both continents "have much more to win than to lose" by strengthening exchanges and complementing each other with their comparative advantages.

"Together we have everything to benefit and develop our continents. We just need to share and cooperate for mutual benefit", he stated.

João Lourenço highlighted that Europe has technical knowledge and advanced technology, while Africa has essential raw materials for global industries, vast arable lands that are little explored, abundant water resources for irrigation and clean energy production, as well as a young workforce that, with adequate training, can transform the continent's economic reality.

The African Union Chair also called for the rescue of multilateralism, "for the good of all humanity", and argued that Europe "has a lot to gain" from a developed Africa, which does not generate flows of illegal immigration through the Mediterranean nor faces permanent needs for donations and debt forgiveness.

João Lourenço highlighted good examples in AU-EU cooperation, especially within the scope of the Global Gateway initiative.

In relation to the bilateral partnership between Angola and the European Union, he considered it "satisfactory", recommending its maintenance and consolidation.

He also recalled his recent participation in the Global Gateway Forum, in Brussels, where he presented the African vision on biregional cooperation.

The Angolan statesman pointed out as structuring projects for the continent the acceleration of digital connectivity, the energy transition and the Lobito Corridor, an infrastructure that, according to him, will boost agricultural and industrial production, reinforce regional and continental economic integration, promote trade within the scope of the AfCFTA and facilitate the flow of critical minerals and other strategic commodities.

He argued that the AU-EU relationship must be guided by a "spirit of pragmatism", free from bureaucratic obstacles that delay the implementation of joint actions.

He added that, despite recognizing advances in cooperation, he considers it essential to launch projects aimed at African youth, starting with professional training and creating employment opportunities that discourage irregular migration.

The President highlighted that Africa faces a vital need for access to financing under favorable conditions, aimed at works with a strategic impact that guarantee electrification, industrialization, mobility of people and goods, and the construction of the necessary foundations for sustainable development.

He stressed that "African women and men need ways to transform the continent's potential into real progress. FMA/ART/DOJ