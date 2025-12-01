Ethiopia: Dismantling Physical, Systemic Barriers Key to Sustainable Development - PM Abiy

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stressed that a nation cannot achieve sustainable development unless it dismantles the physical, institutional, systemic and cultural barriers that hinder progress.

He delivered these remarks at the closing of the Prosperity Party's senior leadership training.

The Prime Minister noted that Addis Ababa demonstrates what becomes possible when such barriers are removed, creating an environment where "anyone with knowledge and capital who wishes to invest can do so."

He cautioned that regional states must also dismantle these obstacles and attract skilled professionals and financially capable investors if they are to match the level of growth observed in the capital.

Turning to energy development, Abiy stated that Ethiopia has so far tapped only a fraction of its natural capacity, emphasizing that large-scale energy production is essential for advancing industry, agriculture, urbanization, and technology.

He highlighted that four of Africa's fifteen largest dams are located in Ethiopia: Tekeze (11th), Gibe (7th), Koisha (2nd), and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which ranks first.

The premier further explained that while the achievement is promising, it remains far below Ethiopia's potential, underscoring the need for greater effort to reach the country's full production capacity.

Reflecting on national resilience, the Prime Minister underscored that Abay represents history, while "Nigat Lake" symbolizes the results achieved in the process of making history.

Repeating achievements like Nigat, which is one of the largest man-made lakes in Africa, created after the construction of GERD, he said, will help Ethiopia build and pass on a lasting civilization.

PM Abiy further stated that Medemer plays a central role in strengthening the country's foundations and securing its future, describing the concept as "the seed of our civilization", a guiding principle that enables the nation to learn from its past, correct its shortcomings, and prepare for the future.