Kenya: PS Muthoni Urges Festive-Season Health Checks, Social Health Authority Registration, Hygiene

30 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has called on Kenyans to prioritize their health this festive season by undergoing regular medical checkups, ensuring SHA registration, and maintaining strict hygiene practices.

PS Muthoni emphasized the importance of frequent handwashing, safe food handling, and adherence to public health guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during holiday gatherings.

"The festive season is a time for celebration, but it also presents increased health risks. We urge all citizens to get checked, register for SHA, and practice good hygiene to protect themselves and their loved ones," she said.

SHA (Safe Health Access) registration, she noted, is crucial in enabling timely access to medical care and reducing the burden on healthcare facilities during the busy holiday period.

PS Muthoni also reminded the public to avoid overcrowded spaces, follow proper sanitation measures, and stay vigilant for early signs of illness, stressing that prevention remains the most effective tool in safeguarding public health.

Health experts support the PS's advice, noting that the festive season often sees a spike in foodborne illnesses, respiratory infections, and seasonal flu, making proactive health measures critical.

Authorities have pledged to intensify community outreach and awareness campaigns, ensuring Kenyans enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season.

