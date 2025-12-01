Kenya Strengthening HIV Fight As World Marks Aids Day 2025 - PS Mary Muthoni

30 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nov 30 - Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says Kenya is making decisive progress in the fight against HIV, noting significant reductions in infections and deaths over the past two decades.

Speaking as the country marked World AIDS Day 2025, the PS highlighted major national gains: a 72% decline in new HIV infections, a 90% drop in AIDS-related deaths, and a 35% reduction in mother-to-child transmission. She added that more than 1.3 million Kenyans are now on treatment.

Muthoni reaffirmed the Government's commitment to sustaining this progress under the leadership of President William Ruto, citing the integration of HIV services into the Taifa Care Universal Health Coverage agenda through the Social Health Authority Funds.

"This year's theme, One Race, One Goal, reminds us of our shared responsibility to end the triple threat of HIV infections, teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence," she said.

The PS urged young people to make informed choices and avoid drug and substance abuse, warning that such habits heighten vulnerability to HIV and other health risks.

As World AIDS Day activities rolled out across all 47 counties, Muthoni expressed solidarity with People Living with HIV and reiterated Kenya's pledge to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

"Together, we are moving towards a healthier, safer future," she said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

