Ethiopia, Netherlands to Deepen Partnership in Sustainable Dev't

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Netherlands are set to celebrate a century of trade relations in 2026, cemented by a renewed focus on boosting Ethiopia's agricultural sector and promoting sustainable development.

Paula Schindeler, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Netherlands Embassy, announced the milestone and detailed the future of the partnership.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Schindeler highlighted both the historical roots and future potential of the collaboration.

"In April 2026, we will mark 100 years since our first trade connection in 1926. This reflects a long tradition of collaboration between the Netherlands and Ethiopia, particularly in trade and shared opportunities," she said.

The current partnership model is designed to integrate development goals with private investment for mutual benefit.

Schindeler explained, "We combine development projects with private business funding to ensure positive outcomes for everyone involved."

A key focus is strengthening the entire agricultural value chain to support Ethiopian farmers. "We aim to increase farmers' production and help them access larger markets," she emphasized, noting the importance of improving productivity and market reach.

Dutch businesses are showing strong interest and confidence in high-growth Ethiopian sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture. The flower industry, in particular, offers significant export potential under this partnership.

Recent trade events have seen participation from approximately 100 Dutch companies, underscoring their belief in the Ethiopian market.

Schindeler stressed that the Dutch approach is rooted in long-term commitment. "Our goal is to build enduring partnerships rather than pursue short-term gains," she stated.

She concluded that Dutch companies are committed to sustained engagement, working closely with the local private sector to strengthen value chains, particularly in horticulture. "This demonstrates that Dutch businesses recognize Ethiopia's enormous potential and are here to stay."