Ethiopia: Maintaining Product Quality Vital to Build Ethiopia's Development On Solid Foundation - President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atseke Slassie emphasized the importance of prioritizing quality production as a cornerstone for Ethiopia's sustainable growth.

The statement was made during the 12th National Ethiopian Quality Award Ceremony, held yesterday at the National Palace, attended by Minister of Industry Melaku Alebel, State Minister of Trade and Regional Cooperation Endalew Mekonnen, senior government officials, and invited guests.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Taye clarified the government's ongoing efforts to ensure quality across all sectors.

He emphasized that Ethiopia is striving to become a global competitor by establishing a leading quality center in Africa, a step aimed at building a strong foundation for quality production nationwide.

Quality is no longer a luxury, the president stated, adding that it is a key factor for standing out, gaining recognition, and achieving growth in today's competitive world.

According to the president, the awards recognized not only excellence in products and services but also leadership practices, customer service, and human resource management within organizations.

The awards also honored organizations for generating employment opportunities, contributing to the country's legacy, and satisfying consumer needs, he said.

Samuel Kifle, Acting President of Addis Ababa University and Board Chairman of the Ethiopian Quality Award Organization, said that maintaining competitiveness and sustainability across all institutions is essential for Ethiopia's growth and development.

"Competitive organizations are crucial for achieving a higher standard of living and prosperity," he added.

Having expressed gratitude to the organizations and professionals who participated in the quality competition, CEO of the Ethiopian Quality Award Organization Tewodros Mebrat noted that efforts are underway to enhance the international competitiveness of Ethiopian products by fostering a culture of quality.

The winners of the first-class excellence award included Safaricom Ethiopia Telecommunication PLC, Horizon Addis Goma Private Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, and Heineken Brewery.

Horizon Addis Goma Private Limited, which has won the award for three consecutive years, received a special trophy from the President.