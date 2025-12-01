Kenya Will Become a First-World Nation Within 30 Years - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed confidence that Kenya can transition from a third-world country to a first-world nation within the next three decades, urging citizens to believe in the country's potential and support ongoing development efforts.

Speaking during a church service on AIC Milimani in Nairobi on Sunday, the President said Kenya had emerged from what he described as a difficult economic period three years ago and was now on a path of recovery and growth.

Ruto credited the turnaround to divine intervention, saying the country had witnessed notable improvements in education, health services and economic stability.

"Three years ago, we were struggling with the economy. We were struggling with education. Our health system was not quite together. Our economy was not doing very well. But God has healed our economy. He has changed things for us," he told congregants.

The President pointed to recent infrastructure achievements, including the launch of a 175-kilometre Rironi-Nakuru-Mau summit express highway road stretch that he said would unlock the potential of half of our country.

He added that the government planned to roll out at least four more major infrastructure projects next year as part of a broader development agenda.

"I have no doubt in my mind that it is possible to move Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world country before I die. By the time I get to 90, Kenya should be a first-world country. It's possible. Others have done it," he said.

"Who says Kenya cannot move from a third world to a first world in 30 years? We can do it. Believe me, we will do it. Let's trust God. Let us believe in ourselves," President Ruto added.

During the launch of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau summit expressway, President Ruto said the project signals a departure from decades of constrained development, where Kenya's infrastructure depended heavily on borrowing or slow incremental budget spending.

"For too long we were stuck between borrowing, overtaxing or doing nothing. This project proves we can build smarter and still deliver transformation," he said.

Since independence, Kenya has built 22,000 kilometres of tarmacked roads. Ruto compared this to Japan's one million kilometres constructed over a similar period, framing the new highway initiative as a correction of historical underinvestment.

The 233-kilometre corridor, one of East Africa's busiest transport routes, links Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the DRC.

Once completed, it is expected to ease cargo movement, reduce travel time and lower road accident rates.

Key features include dual carriageway upgrade, intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), pedestrian bridges and truck lay-bys, modern drainage and road lighting and strengthened Maai Mahiu-Naivasha section for heavy cargo flow.

The highway will also boost logistics around the Naivasha Inland Depot and support Kenya's position as a regional transit hub.

"Traffic has cost us lives, business time and billions. Today we say: no more. This road will cut travel time, save lives and unlock trade across the region," Ruto declared.

The President said the highways reflect a long-term shift in economic strategy from state-driven infrastructure financing to blended investment with the private sector.

"These efforts will boost competitiveness, lower business costs and connect Kenya more efficiently to global markets," President Ruto noted.