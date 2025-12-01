Tanzania: Global Investors Eye 948.5bn/ - Project to Reshape Sabasaba Grounds

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) is evaluating five international investors who have expressed interest in the ambitious 948.5bn propject to redevelop the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds, widely known as Sabasaba.

The investors drawn from China, India, Dubai and the Netherlands are seeking to participate in nine large-scale projects earmarked for implementation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

TanTrade opened the investment window on June 16, 2025, as part of efforts to transform the 50-year-old grounds into a modern economic hub.

TanTrade Director General, Latifa Khamis said on November 28, 2025, that the evaluation process focuses on both financial capacity and the credibility of each investor.

"Some investors are interested in specific components such as convention centres or hotels, depending on their experience. Even when someone presents a large financial package, we must verify the source and authenticity," she said.

The redevelopment plan aims to reposition Sabasaba as a world-class centre for trade, entertainment and investment operational around the clock.

The proposed design includes state-of-the-art conference facilities, hotels, retail blocks, leisure areas, residential spaces and modern children's amenities.

Khamis said the investment is expected to stimulate national economic growth while restoring the strategic importance of the historic grounds.

Under the PPP framework, each qualified investor will be allocated a specific project based on compliance with set criteria.

The project follows a directive by the Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, who has called for accelerated redevelopment of the site.

When the project was announced in June, PPP Centre Executive Director David Kafulila stressed that the government cannot shoulder the cost alone.

"This is a major undertaking that requires multi-sector commitment. Private sector investment in public projects should not be mistaken for selling national assets. It is an efficiency mechanism widely used across the world," he said.

The 948.5bn/-redevelopment project equivalent to 322m US dollars is expected to be completed before the upcoming AFCON tournament.

The plan includes digital security systems, advanced lighting, communication infrastructure and modern architecture comparable to leading global exhibition centres.

Once complete, the grounds will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week--moving beyond the traditional annual Sabasaba exhibitions.

Khamis said the final selection will consider projected revenue benefits to TanTrade, the investor's management experience, technology capacity and the strength of the investment proposal.

"We are ready to start immediately. As soon as the right investor is confirmed, construction will begin," she emphasized.

During her visit to TanTrade, Minister Kapinga commended the authority for strengthening market linkages that connect Tanzanian producers with regional and international markets.

She said TanTrade's initiatives have enabled more businesses to access markets, embrace value addition and enhance the global identity of local products.

The minister directed TanTrade to further integrate its digital systems and improve the delivery of real-time trade and market information.

"Accurate and timely market information is essential for informed decision-making and for enhancing Tanzania's competitiveness," she said.

Kapinga also called for a review of outdated laws and regulations to ensure TanTrade operates effectively in a modern, fast-changing business environment.