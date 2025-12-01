Kenya: Gachagua Strikes Deal With Kalonzo, Targets Nairobi Governor, Senate and Woman Rep Seats in 2027

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has announced a strategic alliance with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, which will see his party take the lead in fielding joint candidates for Nairobi's major elective seats in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service at PCEA Kariobangi North on Sunday, Gachagua revealed that he had reached an agreement with the Wiper leader to ensure a united front in the capital.

"DCP is the party for Nairobi, and the Kariobangi North win is the beginning of our politics in Nairobi. We have all planned ourselves very well. We have agreed with the Wiper leader that the governor, senate and women representatives' seats will be taken by DCP," Gachagua stated.

He stated that DCP is strategising on how to sweep Nairobi by fielding candidates in 16 out of the city's 17 constituencies and in 75 out of 88 wards, noting that the Kariobangi North ward win was a crucial first step in their strategy.

The announcement came as Gachagua publicly addressed critics who claimed his prospects in national politics were long dead following the United Opposition's narrow loss in the recent Mbeere North by-election.

Seeming to detach himself from the loss in Mbeere North, Gachagua explained that he only went there to help the Democratic Party (DP) candidate, adding that his focus is on the DCP party.

He cited the wins his party secured in other areas, noting that it was a good sign to establish a presence with the victories.

"A seven-month-old party won three out of five seats. I just went to help DP in Mbeere North. They won, but they were denied their win. We now focus on our party DCP," Gachagua said.

The United Opposition backed Newton Karish in the Mbeere North by-election as part of a wider strategy to consolidate anti-UDA forces and avoid splitting the opposition vote.

The coalition which brings together several parties including Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and the Democratic Party (DP)agreed that DP would field the joint candidate because of the party's historical strength in the constituency and its previous hold of the seat.

The by-election was triggered after the sitting MP Geofrey Ruku joined the Cabinet as Public Services and Human Capital Development CS, creating an opening that both sides saw as a key political battleground in Mt Kenya East.

United Opposition leaders, including Gachagua, campaigned aggressively for Karish, conducting intensive grassroots outreach and presenting the race as an opportunity to challenge UDA's dominance.

Though Karish ultimately lost to UDA's Leonard Muthende, who garnered 15,802 votes to beat the United Opposition backed DP candidate Newton Karish, who trailed with 15,308 votes.