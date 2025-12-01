Ethiopia: IGAD Media Award Promotes Storytelling for a Secure and Resilient Region - FM Gedion

Addis Ababa — The IGAD Media Award platform is set to significantly enhance storytelling aimed at fostering a secure, resilient, and stable region, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos said.

Speaking at the IGAD Media Awards 2025 ceremony today, Gedion noted that climate change has emerged as a pressing global issue, particularly for the East African region, which has been affected by severe drought, conflict, and global shocks.

He stated that the region faces extreme climatic challenges, oscillating between devastating droughts and catastrophic floods, which have a lasting impact on its populace.

FM Gedion emphasized that IGAD has played a pivotal role in responding to these climate challenges since its inception.

Guided by the IGAD Climate Adaptation Strategy, efforts to mitigate climate impacts that severely affect the region have been coordinated effectively.

Despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, the region bears a disproportionate burden from climate change, driven by factors beyond its borders.

The impacts, as detailed in IGAD's climate adaptation strategy and Ethiopia's national adaptation plan, threaten livelihoods, health, and water and food systems, he added.

These challenges often lead to population displacement and the destruction of vital ecosystems and infrastructure, thereby exacerbating regional insecurity.

He indicated that Ethiopia's commitment to climate action is intrinsic to its policy framework, highlighted in its 10-Year Development Plan.

The country remains dedicated to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, positioning itself as a leader in Africa's response to climate challenges.

He pointed out that the government's narrative is one of actionable solutions rather than despair.

One such initiative, the Green Legacy Initiative, has seen Ethiopians plant over 48 billion seedlings, thereby restoring ecosystems and sharing this success with neighboring nations.

In addition, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) stands as a cornerstone of energy and digital transformation, aiming to fulfill Africa's renewable energy ambitions, he noted.

Ethiopia's leadership in climate action was showcased during the second Africa Climate Summit, where it demonstrated a proactive stance in the global fight against climate change.

Notably, Ethiopia has been chosen to host the 2027 United Nations Climate Change Conference, reflecting its robust commitment to climate resilience and environmental protection.

As the IGAD Media Awards proceed, FM Gedion highlighted the media's vital role in the collective climate fight, stressing that the media is critical in raising public awareness, holding leaders accountable, and amplifying the voices of vulnerable populations, thus enabling coordinated action across the region.

Praising the winners of the award for their dedication to advancing public awareness and informed decision-making, he urged media personnel, citizen journalists, and government representatives to collaborate in combating climate change by transforming public discourse and driving community-based solutions in the region.