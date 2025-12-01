Central African Republic: Touadéra Says Peace Deals Are Proof of Progress As Central African Republic Readies for Election

interview

The is approaching a key election next month, with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra running for a third time under a new constitution that removed term limits. Speaking to RFI in Bangui, he says his country has made real progress - from peace deals with armed groups to the return of state authority in long-neglected areas. He also talked about security, the cost of living and potential security arrangements with Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

RFI: On 28 December, you will be seeking a new mandate as president of the Central African Republic. Was it always your intention to run again?

Faustin-Archange Touadéra: Yes. Central Africans across different communities marched to ask me to stand, following on from the steps we have taken over the past two terms. The country was in deep difficulty.

We reached peace agreements with 14 armed groups. People believe peace has returned. The state's authority has been expanded across the country. There has been clear progress for Central Africans. I am not saying everything is perfect, but we have taken a major step forward. We are holding our heads high.

RFI: Your record is something we'll discuss - but firstly, is it on the strength of this record that you are so confident, as your campaign song suggests, that the presidency will be decided in the first round?

FT: Many of our compatriots think it will be decided in the first round. We are confident. But this is a democratic process. It is open and every camp is trying to convince as many Central Africans as possible.

RFI: You will have six opponents. Two names stand out, Dondra and Dologuélé, whose candidacy was finally approved by the Constitutional Court after months of uncertainty. Is it a good thing that this election brings together major figures who could challenge your leadership?

FT: As a candidate, I cannot comment on the Constitutional Court's decision. I take note of it. We will compete and we will ask Central Africans to choose. The candidates you mention are not unknown. We will see on 28 December.

RFI: Those candidates claim that you did everything possible to stop them from running against you. How do you respond?

FT: In what way? What did I do to oppose their candidacies? We have laws. Everyone must respect them and follow due process. That is why we have courts. How could I interfere or stop anyone? The proof is that the Constitutional Court has given its ruling.

RFI: On 28 December there will be four votes held on the same day. That is a first for the country. Are you confident the state institutions can organise these elections under the best possible conditions?

FT: It is a major challenge for the country. Local elections should have been held earlier but there were technical problems with the voter register, which is the basis of any election. It is a first, and a big test. But we trust the men and women in these institutions to ensure the Central African Republic comes out stronger.

I am not saying everything is perfect. There are difficulties, including financial ones. Some funding promises were not kept. But the state is handling this because these elections are important for our democracy.

RFI: Is the date of 28 December fixed in stone?

FT: The constitution sets that date. Beyond it there would only be disorder. If we pass it, people will start talking about a transition and trying to share out power. We cannot take that risk. Our country has already gone through very difficult times. We must respect the deadline to strengthen our democracy and uphold our laws.

RFI: This week you signed new security agreements with several rebel groups, including the MPC (an ex-Séléka offshoot, active mainly in the north). Are you confident that this time these deals will be respected by all sides - unlike in 2019 and 2020?

FT: We will do everything to keep our commitments. I reached out to them. They are sons of this country and I told them I do not really understand their struggle or its goals. They agree.

I think each leader understands there is no point in carrying on the violence. They gain nothing. They are making efforts. The disarmament process for the two groups is moving ahead. There are challenges, such as supporting some of the disarmed fighters. I have given instructions on this.

RFI: People continue to struggle economically and socially, especially with the cost of living. After two terms, what concrete measures are you offering to change things?

FT: You use strong words, but they must be put in context. For Central Africans, there has been progress, some of it undeniable. That does not mean everything is fine. I have never said that. This is why we have proposed a national development plan and why we are asking Central Africans for another mandate. We were really in a deep hole. We want to build on the progress made. We are confident.

RFI: One of the main concerns for people and businesses is fuel prices. They are extremely high in the country, the highest on the African continent. Civil society, global NGOs and the International Monetary Fund have criticised the pricing structure. Will there be a reform of the fuel market?

FT: We do not produce oil. We are a landlocked country and we need energy for the economy. Fuel that arrives in a port does not cost the same by the time it reaches us. It must be transported by river or barge, or by road from Douala. All of that adds to the cost.

RFI: So there is no unexplained extra cost in the Central African Republic?

FT: No.

RFI: And it is not the government's intention to push up prices?

FT: No. The government gains nothing from higher prices - quite the opposite.

RFI: With the civil war in Sudan, what is the situation in the north-east of your country? Do you fear spillover from the conflict?

FT: We know what war is. It destroyed part of our country and part of our population in the north. Getting supplies from Sudan has become difficult. Sudanese men and women who want peace are seeking refuge in the Central African Republic, which puts more pressure on the region's economy and society. We take part in all meetings and contribute where we can.

RFI: In this conflict, one outside actor that everyone is talking about is the United Arab Emirates. Your opponents say you are getting closer to them and wonder if the country will become a rear base.

FT: The Central African Republic is an open country. We are not going to refuse cooperation with one country or another. These claims are disinformation. We have cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on specific projects and we continue to work in the interest of both sides.

RFI: Another partnership that draws attention is with Russia. It has been said that Wagner personnel will leave and be replaced by Afrika Corps, linked to the Russian Defence Ministry. Can you confirm discussions with Moscow?

FT: I have been asked this many times. I have always said I will not disclose all the discussions we have with friendly countries. If agreements are reached, they will be made public, but not now. You say we are in talks. Yes. We are discussing many issues - not only security or which foreign forces might leave and which ones might take their place. We have many programmes in defence, the economy, education and health.

RFI: Wagner personnel were also active in the economy. If the uniformed men leave, will the companies linked to Wagner stay?

FT: The Central African Republic is open. We have a mining code. Any company that is legally established and meets the conditions and applies for research or extraction permits can operate. These sectors, including mining and forestry, are now liberalised. Why label these companies as Wagner companies or others? For us, they are legally recognised companies that respect our laws. And it is not only Russians.

RFI: So, no special treatment? Everyone follows the same rules?

FT: Our laws are clear. There is no special treatment. You can ask the Ministry of Mines. Any company that meets the conditions is treated in the same transparent way.

This interview was adapted from the original version in French by RFI's François Mazet.