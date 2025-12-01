Somalia: Police Neutralize Suspected Terrorists While Attempting to Cross Somalia Border

Nairobi — A multi-agency security team has foiled an attempted infiltration by a group of terrorists along the Kenya-Somalia border.

A multi-agency security team has foiled an attempted infiltration by a group of terrorists along the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a statement on Sunday, November 30, the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the special teams manning the border neutralized the militants.

CTP hailed the officers' superior firepower and unwavering commitment, noting that they will always triumph over Kenya's enemies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate our border. Our Special teams manning our border taught them a lesson.

"Our superior firepower and committed officers will always win against the enemies of our nation," CTP stated.

This comes weeks after officers from the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) thwarted an attempted attack by the Al-Shabaab militants in Garissa County.

In a statement, CTP said 8 Al-Shabaab militants were setting up Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) at the Welmerer-Yumbia area when SOG received the intelligence.

The SOG officers swiftly responded to the intel and engaged the Al-Shabaab militants.

"Our Elite Special Operations Group (SOG) stopped 8 Alshabaab terrorists who were attempting to set up Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) at the Welmerer-Yumbia area in Garissa.

"The SOG swiftly responded to information reported by the local community that 8 terrorists had been spotted attempting to set up IEDS," CTP said.

During the operation, the elite officers recovered several assembled IEDS that the militants were planning to use to attack Kenyans.

"The Brave officers engaged the terrorists and managed to recover assembled IEDS, which were to be used to attack our mothers, children, and security officers using Welmerer-Yumbis road," CTP added.

On August 26, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces soldiers killed five al-Shabaab militants and recovered a cache of weapons during a special operation in Boni Forest, Lamu County.

The operation resulted in the recovery of AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers with warheads, rounds and ammunition, solar panels, tents, and various materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).