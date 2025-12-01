Somalia: Appeals Court in Galmudug State Sentences Three Over Mother and Daughters' Killing

Galgaduud, Somalia — The Appeals Court in the Galgaduud region handed down a death sentence to Abdi Osman Abdullahi and Gallad Ahmed Hussein, while Ayuub Mohamed Abdi was sentenced to five years in prison.

The three men were found guilty of killing a mother and her three daughters in the Qaayib area of Galgaduud, the court said.

The ruling reflects the court's effort to deliver justice for the victims and to send a message against violent crimes targeting civilians, legal sources said.

Authorities confirmed that the death sentences will be carried out in accordance with Somali law, while Ayuub Mohamed Abdi will begin his prison term immediately.

Residents and relatives of the victims welcomed the verdict, describing it as a measure of justice for the brutal killings.

There has been a significant increase in clan-related revenge killings and overall clan violence in Somalia, particularly in the central regions of Galmudug, Mudug, and Galgaduud, in late 2024 and 2025.

Efforts to address the violence include calls for improved law enforcement, support for elders in mediating agreements, and engagement with peace activists and civil society groups.