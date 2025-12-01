Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki and General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Held Extensive Talks

Asmara, 30 November 2025 - President Isaias Afwerki and his host, the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, held an extensive meeting at the Government Headquarters in Port Sudan in the late afternoon hours yesterday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, developments in the situation in Sudan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Isaias Afwerki reiterated Eritrea's firm and principled stance on, and support for, the unity and sovereignty of Sudan. The President further underlined that Eritrea will continue to stand on the side of Sudan until the achievement of durable peace.

General Al-Burhan, for his part, paid tribute to Eritrea's position, which is anchored in the historic ties between the two peoples, and affirmed that he will exert vigorous efforts to consolidate these ties for the benefit of the two nations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Isaias Afwerki also met, at the Government Guest House in the late evening hours yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris for extensive discussions on the latest developments in Sudan as well as the status and progress of bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Isaias reiterated Eritrea's commitment to supporting Sudan in its efforts to overcome the prevailing heavy challenges. Prime Minister Dr. Kamal, for his part, expressed the Sudanese people's profound appreciation for Eritrea's historic and principled stance.

President Isaias Afwerki also met with the Governor of the Darfur Region, Mr. Minni Arko Minnawi, and Dr. Al-Tijani Al-Sissi. The discussions focused on the overall situation in Sudan and possible pathways for resolving the current crisis.

President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Port Sudan in the afternoon hours yesterday, on the invitation of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, for a working visit.