Namibia: CCTV Absence Stalls Rundu Court Fire Probe

The fire that destroyed the criminal records office at the Rundu Magistrate's Court in the Kavango East region yesterday has left authorities without a suspect, largely due to the absence of operational CCTV on the court premises.

Regional crime investigations deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu says the fire was discovered by two security guards from Sirka Security Services, who are responsible for guarding the court.

"The suspect was not identified as no footage was available. We cannot comment on CCTV at the court, as it falls under the administration of the judiciary," Kanyetu states.

He emphasises that the court had private security guards monitoring the premises.

"The guards reportedly heard the sound of a breaking window and went to investigate. Upon reaching the criminal records office block, they found the window shattered and the interior engulfed in flames," he notes, adding that the suspect allegedly fled the scene before the guards arrive.

"The security guards immediately alerted the court administrator. Due to a shortage of water, the fire could not be controlled quickly as only a few items were salvaged," Kanyetu says.

He says the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Three weeks ago, a local radio station reported that an unknown man allegedly attempted to set alight the Rundu Magistrate's Court using flammable liquid.

The unknown man allegedly arrived at the premises carrying two five-litre containers along with matchsticks. However, he fled the scene when members of the public noticed and approached him over his suspicious behaviour, the radio station reported.

The Namibian contacted the Office of the Judiciary to ask what measures were taken to keep the building protected after this incident, as well as to establish what documents were affected. Judiciary executive director Benard Kukuri said he would comment in due course, however, no response was received at the time of going to print.

