Uganda: NRM's Moses Byaruhanga Defends Security Conduct Against Opposition

Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Political Mobilization and Chief Agent for the NRM Presidential Flagbearer (2026-2031), Moses Byaruhanga, has spoken out on the rising tension between security forces and opposition campaign teams, attributing recent clashes to disagreements over approved campaign routes.

Appearing on Next Big Talk on Next Radio on Saturday, Byaruhanga told host Canary Mugume that failure to adhere to security-approved movement plans has been a major source of confrontation.

"The agreed-upon campaign routes have not been followed; that's what the police have been saying," he noted, adding that compliance with guidance issued by security agencies is essential during campaign activities.

Byaruhanga also drew attention to disparities in candidate preparedness between political parties ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections. He claimed that while the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had nominated candidates for all 499 direct parliamentary seats, the National Unity Platform (NUP) had only fielded contenders in 59% of constituencies. "They have left the remaining 41% for us to win," he said, describing this as a reflection of organizational gaps within the opposition.

Despite ongoing concerns about policing and political freedoms, Byaruhanga maintained that Uganda's political system remains stable and democratic. "We have built a democracy where people freely elect their leaders. We have overcome the issues seen in Somalia and Sudan," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of a highly scrutinized NUP presidential campaign rally in Kawempe earlier this week. National attention turned to the event after police deployed dogs during crowd-control operations. Widely circulated videos showed hound-like dogs lunging at civilians as officers dispersed supporters of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine. The images sparked national debate over the escalation of security tactics during the campaign season.

Witnesses and media reports also confirmed the use of pepper spray, forceful arrests, and confrontations involving police vehicles at the scene. The Kawempe incident adds to a growing list of disruptions targeting NUP activities, with similar clashes recorded in Mukono and Buikwe.

NUP officials allege a rising number of politically motivated arrests across regions such as Busoga, Bugisu, Lango and Ankole, claiming that more than 300 supporters have been detained countrywide in recent weeks.

With just six weeks to the general elections, these developments have heightened public scrutiny of campaign freedoms, party preparedness and the conduct of security forces in political spaces.