Uganda: Police Recruit 1,296 From Karamoja to Serve As Special Constables Ahead of 2026 Polls

Police in the Mt Moroto Region have recruited 1,296 youths to serve as Special Police Constables (SPCs) ahead of the upcoming election period.

The recruitment was conducted by the Mt Moroto Region Police, selecting the successful candidates from a pool of 1,500 shortlisted applicants. Some of the candidates did not make it through the final vetting process.

Karamoja Regional Police spokesperson IP Mike Longole said the full list of successful recruits has now been pinned at the District Police Headquarters in Moroto.

"We have finalized the recruitment exercise, and the list of the 1,296 successful candidates has been displayed at the District Police Headquarters in Moroto," Longole said. "Those who qualified will be called for training before being deployed to carry out their special duties during the elections."

Longole encouraged those who did not make it to remain patient and look out for other opportunities within the police force.

"I urge those who were not successful not to lose hope. There will be more opportunities in the future, and they should stay vigilant," he added.

He further noted that the successful recruits will receive additional instructions once the strategic command of the Uganda Police Force issues final guidance.