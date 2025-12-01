Uganda: PWDs Demand Removal of Taxes On Essential Assistive Tools During Disability Day Celebrations

As Uganda joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Curantis Foundation renewed calls for the government to remove taxes on assistive devices, saying the high cost of wheelchairs, hearing aids, and other essential tools is locking out thousands of Ugandans who need them.

The call was made during celebrations at St. Javiira Catholic Parish in Bunamwaya, where persons with disabilities showcased their talents and shared testimonies of resilience at an event organized by Curantis Foundation.

Dorah Teopista Namugga, founder of Curantis Foundation, noted that assistive devices remain unaffordable for most families, despite being essential for the mobility and dignity of PWDs.

"There is a high tax on assistive devices. We therefore ask the government to remove all taxes on wheelchairs, hearing aids, and other devices because most PWDs come from families that are not well off, yet they badly need these tools," Namugga said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She also highlighted economic exclusion, noting that many PWDs struggle to find employment even after completing their education. She urged both government and non-government agencies to provide employment opportunities specifically for persons with disabilities.

The celebrations began with Mass led by Fr. Francis Ssemuddu, parish priest, who encouraged PWDs to embrace their abilities and pursue income-generating activities. He also urged road users to exercise caution, reminding attendees that anyone could become disabled.

Stephen Kalema from Fenna Tujune called for stronger public awareness, accessible infrastructure, and the removal of taxes on all assistive devices. He emphasized the need for disability desks in public institutions, inclusive walkways, and customer service teams trained in sign language.

Sophia Nabukeera of Makerere Kagugube highlighted ongoing discrimination faced by PWDs in employment, while Yasin Kajabaga (Inch Emu) praised the celebrations for boosting morale and appealed for inclusive hospital furniture.

Teopista Kirumira, Executive Director of Curantis Foundation, thanked partners supporting PWD causes but cautioned attendees against joining political rallies for safety reasons.

The colourful event featured a band parade, music and dance performances, and exhibitions of crafts by PWDs.