Uganda: Museveni Urges Graduates to Prioritize Healthy Lifestyles and Family Wealth

President Yoweri Museveni has urged fresh graduates to adopt healthy lifestyles, avoid alcohol, and focus on building wealth for their families.

The call was made in a message read by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa at Kampala International University's 32nd graduation ceremony in Ishaka on Saturday, where 2,385 students received degrees across various programs, including Bachelor's, Diploma, Master's, and PhDs.

"I want to urge the graduands, now graduates, to adopt healthy lifestyles. If you want to be patriotic and your family and country depend on you, you cannot be promiscuous; you cannot drink alcohol," Museveni said.

He further advised the graduates to support their parents and guardians in building family wealth, and to nurture spirituality by reading the Bible or Quran.

Tayebwa emphasized the importance of character, telling graduates: "Do not think you will succeed simply because you have a degree. You will succeed because of your character, your effort, your big dreams, and your determination--not just connections."

During the ceremony, Hassan Basajjabalaba, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, urged the Government to grant tax exemptions on items such as laboratory materials for private universities, review the student loan scheme, and increase funding for research.

A total of 2,385 students graduated in various professions, marking a milestone in KIU's academic achievements.