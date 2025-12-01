Africa: WHO Warns of Shrinking HIV Funding, Urges African Govts to Boost Investment

The organisation said the continent must urgently protect hard-won gains against HIV amid a rapidly changing global funding landscape that threatens to slow progress.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on African governments to increase domestic investment and strengthen health systems as countries mark the 2025 World AIDS Day.

The global health agency said the continent must urgently protect hard-won gains against HIV amid a rapidly changing global funding landscape that threatens to slow progress.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a message commemorating the Day, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, said this year's theme, "Overcoming Disruption: Transforming the AIDS Response," reflects the region's growing vulnerability.

Mr Janabi noted that global pullbacks in HIV financing are putting pressure on programmes that rely heavily on external support, making it more urgent than ever to safeguard the gains and protect lives.

He added that while the disruptions pose a serious challenge, they also present an opportunity for countries to build more resilient and self-sustaining systems.

He explained that several African countries are now embedding HIV services within primary health care structures to ensure inclusive, people-centred care.

Expanding access to new technology

Mr Janabi highlighted advances in HIV prevention and treatment, stressing the importance of expanding access to new tools.

He pointed to Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention medicine that requires only two injections a year, describing it as a breakthrough that could transform prevention efforts across the continent.

He commended South Africa for becoming the first African country to license the drug for HIV prevention and encouraged others to follow suit, saying innovations must be made available quickly to those who need them most.

Confronting misinformation and restoring public trust

Mr Janabi warned that misinformation remains a significant barrier to ending AIDS, arguing that it can be "as dangerous as service disruption."

He called for collective efforts to protect scientific integrity, promote evidence-based policies and strengthen community engagement.

He praised youth networks across several countries for using platforms such as WhatsApp and local radio to share verified information and promote adherence to HIV treatment during recent crises.

According to him, these community-driven efforts demonstrate how local leadership can sustain progress even under pressure.

Gains recorded but still vulnerable

The WHO Regional Director said the continent has made significant strides over the past decade, with new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths both dropping by more than half since 2010.

He noted that more than 21.7 million people living with HIV across the region are now receiving antiretroviral therapy.

He described Botswana's recent Gold Tier certification for eliminating mother-to-child transmission as an example of what consistent political commitment can achieve.

He, however, cautioned that the gains remain fragile and require stronger systems to be sustained.

The way forward

Mr Janabi urged African governments to transform the HIV response into a more sustainable, locally-driven system through increased domestic investment and innovative financing mechanisms.

He called for renewed efforts to strengthen health systems, expand access to equitable services, and address persistent inequalities that expose key populations, adolescent girls and young women to higher risks.

He also emphasised the need to confront stigma, discrimination and misinformation, saying human rights must remain at the centre of the continent's HIV response.

Mr Janabi reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting African countries, adding that the path to ending AIDS in Africa requires unity and collective resolve.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Quoting an African proverb, he said, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

He noted that the continent has the strength and determination needed to go the distance.

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day, marked annually on 1 December, is a global reminder of the fight against HIV/AIDS, progress made, and the gaps that persist.

WHO said the day highlights the need for sustained political commitment, international cooperation, and human-rights-centred approaches to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

The organisation noted that despite decades of progress, the HIV response now stands at a critical point, with life-saving services facing disruptions and many communities experiencing increased risks and vulnerabilities.

However, it added that hope remains in the resilience, determination, and innovation of communities working to end AIDS.