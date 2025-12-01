Uganda: Police to Reduce Highway Speed Limit to 90km/h Under New Road Safety Guidance

KAMPALA -- The Uganda Police Force has issued new guidance on speed limits nationwide in a renewed push to curb the rising number of road traffic deaths.

According to a public advisory shared by SP Michael Kananura, spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, the updated regulations will recommend a maximum speed of 90 km/h on highways, replacing the long-standing 100 km/h limit still reflected on most road signs.

"A pedestrian knocked at 30 km/h has a 90% chance of survival," SP Kananura wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while urging motorists to adhere to limits set for various road zones.

These include 30 km/h in high-pedestrian areas around schools, markets, and hospitals; 50 km/h in built-up areas; 90 km/h on highways; and 100 km/h on expressways.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The revised guidance comes as Police and the Ministry of Works and Transport intensify efforts to roll out the Electronic Penalty System (EPS), which is expected to strengthen enforcement of speed limits and lane discipline.

Responding to public concerns about the mismatch between the proposed 90 km/h limit and existing road signage, SP Kananura clarified that the change will only take effect after the Ministry updates signs nationwide.

"The revised regulations suggest 90... soon it will commence after the Ministry of Works has changed the signs," he noted in response to a user who questioned whether Police could enforce the new limit before signage is updated.

Public Reactions Stress Safety

The announcement drew praise from several motorists who emphasised the need for safer driving habits.

"A car at high speed affords you no opportunity to 'stop well' in the event of an emergency," wrote road user Christopher Senyimba. "The best hack at getting somewhere fast is by leaving quite early."

SP Kananura responded: "Well said."

Another user, Jamo, shared a near-miss incident in which a boda boda rider suddenly switched lanes to pick up a passenger, saying he avoided a crash only because he was driving at 25 km/h.

Speed and Fatalities

The conversation follows a spate of deadly crashes in recent weeks, including the Kampala-Gulu Highway accident that killed 46 people and a fatal boda boda collision in Bweyogerere.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incidents have reignited national concern about speeding, reckless overtaking, and sudden lane changes.

Uganda recorded 25,107 road crashes in 2024, leading to 4,434 deaths and more than 25,800 injuries, according to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report.

As enforcement technology--such as automated systems for detecting speed violations--is introduced gradually, Police continue to rely on public education campaigns and social media guidance to encourage voluntary compliance.

"Speed thrills but kills," SP Kananura warned. "Drive responsibly and arrive safely."