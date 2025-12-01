Uganda: Museveni Gen Z Podcast Spices Up Super Sunday With Arsenal-Chelsea Clash

President Museveni will feature on the ruling National Resistance Movement party's Unstoppable Uganda Gen Z podcast in a conversation recorded earlier today at his country home in Rwakitura.

The podcast, driven by young Ugandans who say they independently mobilise funds to engage peers and relay feedback to the President, is scheduled to air at 7:40pm across major television and radio stations.

Mr Museveni said he had sat down with a vibrant group of young people, the Gen Z's, to hear directly from them about the issues they are navigating in today's Uganda and how they can defeat poverty.

"This engaging conversation will air tonight at 9pm on all major TV stations and across the social media platforms. Please tune in,"the President said.

The broadcast comes on a night already heavy with competing viewership demands. A local television station will hold the presidential election debate at around the same time, drawing keen political attention as campaigns intensify.

But it is football that is expected to seize the youth and boda boda following when Chelsea host Arsenal at 7:30pm at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, who lead the Premier League table on 29 points, could stretch their advantage to seven points with victory, widening the gap over second-placed Manchester City, who sit on 25 points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have the chance to dramatically reshape the race: a win would lift the Blues to 26 points, pushing them into second place and keeping Arsenal within close reach.

The high-stakes derby adds further heat to an already charged Super Sunday.

With top-tier football, a pivotal political debate, and the President's youth-focused podcast all colliding this evening, Ugandans face one of the busiest broadcast line-ups in recent months.