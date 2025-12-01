Uganda: Police Deploy 162 Vehicles, 1,040 Motorcycles to Boost Security Ahead of Elections

The Uganda Police Force has enhanced its operational capacity with the deployment of 162 vehicles and 1,040 motorcycles to regional formations and sub-counties across the country.

The handover ceremony, presided over by AIGP James Apora, Director of Logistics and Engineering, marked a renewed push to strengthen grassroots security and improve service delivery.

AIGP Apora said the new fleet is aimed at boosting policing at the sub-county level and enabling quicker responses to incidents during the ongoing electoral season.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This deployment is meant to enhance capacity, improve service delivery, close security gaps, and enable quicker responses to crime during the current elections," he said.

Each sub-county will receive two motorcycles to support foot patrols, community policing, and intelligence-led operations.

He called on local leaders to ensure the vehicles and motorcycles are used responsibly and properly accounted for, stressing that effective management is key to maintaining the Force's operational readiness.

He also expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, the Minister, and President Kaguta Museveni for supporting the acquisition of the fleet and strengthening police mobility.

The rollout forms part of the Uganda Police Force's wider effort to plug operational gaps and reinforce security presence at a time of heightened electoral activity.

The deployment is expected to significantly improve law enforcement visibility, patrol efficiency, and rapid response capacity across the country as the elections draw closer.