East Africa: No, President William Ruto Didn't Hint At Giving Kenya's Portion of the Indian Ocean to Uganda to Prevent War

No, president William Ruto didn't hint at giving Kenya's portion of the Indian Ocean to Uganda to prevent war

IN SHORT: Two graphics quoting Kenyan president William Ruto as saying he would give Kenya's portion of the Indian Ocean to Uganda to avert war are circulating on social media. However, they are fabricated.

In November 2025, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni hinted that his country could go to war with its neighbours in future over ownership of the Indian Ocean.

According to Museveni, Uganda, being a landlocked country, does not have access to the sea for economic and defence purposes.

"How do I export my products? That is why we have got endless discussions with Kenya ... this one stops, another one comes. The railway, the pipeline, the what - we discuss ... but that ocean belongs to me. Because where is my ocean? I am entitled to that ocean. In future, we're going to have wars," he said.

Soon after the remarks, two graphics emerged online claiming that Kenyan president William Ruto had responded, saying he would give Kenya's portion of the ocean to Uganda.

"Museveni is a great father of East Africa and if he says that the Indian Ocean is his, I am not ready to risk lives over a mere Ocean that has been in existence even before creation of human beings," reads the text on both graphics.

They are dated 16 November 2025 and feature the logos of two Facebook pages - 7 News Global and Channel 7 News. Together, these pages have over 2.8 million followers.

Museveni came into power as a rebel leader in 1986 and has since become one of Africa's longest-serving presidents.

But can the remarks attributed to Ruto be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

The two Facebook pages, 7 News Global and Channel 7 News, have previously published graphics that attributed fabricated quotes to some of the famous people in Africa. This suggests that the circulating claim may also be fabricated.

Despite the claim's apparent newsworthiness, Africa Check found no reports from credible media outlets about it. Both local and international media would have picked up such a development if it were true.

On 23 November, Ruto reacted diplomatically to Museveni's statement, accusing the media of distorting his remarks.

"People in the journalism space tried to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by all means. Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters, and we do not have time for negative engagement. Uganda is assured of access to the sea through Kenya," he said.

The claim that Ruto vowed to give up Kenya's portion of the ocean is fabricated.