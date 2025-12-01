Kenya: Viral Video Shows 2024 Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya, Not Tanzania's 2025 Post-Election Demonstrations

Viral video shows 2024 anti-tax protests in Kenya, not Tanzania's 2025 post-election demonstrations

IN SHORT: According to some social media posts, this video shows protesters in Tanzania during the country's 2025 post-election unrest. But we found that the video was taken in Kenya in 2024.

Tanzania held its general election on 29 October 2025. Protests erupted across the country on election day as key opposition leaders were barred from the presidential race.

Local and international news outlets reported cases of vandalism, deaths and violence. Amid the unrest, president Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for a second term.

Against this backdrop, a video began circulating on social media, accompanied by claims that it showed a protest in Tanzania.

The clip shows protesters advancing along a street while chanting and has the caption: "Idi Amin Mama Samia is seeing bad things in Tanzania. It is boiling nicely!"

"Idi Amin Mama" is a nickname used by Hassan's critics to liken her to Uganda's former authoritarian president, Idi Amin.

Another post featuring the same video on Instagram reads: "DAY 2 PROTESTS IN TANZANIA. Samia is seeing bad things in Tanzania. It is boiling nicely! Samia should accept that she's no longer wanted by many Tanzanians and vacate office."

But is the video from the 2025 post-election protests in Tanzania? We checked.

Old video, unrelated

Africa Check took keyframes from the video and ran them through a reverse image search using the video verification tool InVID-WeVerify. The search led us to a TikTok post from 20 June 2024, indicating the footage was online before the start of the Tanzania protests in October 2025.

On TikTok, the video had the caption: "Nakuru well represented #rejectfinancebill2024 #Nakuru #Kenya."

A closer look at the video shows a board written "Rocky" on the building along the protest route. Rocky is a driving school in Kenya with branches across the country.

We used the keywords "Rocky driving school Nakuru" on Google Maps and pinpointed the location.

We compared the landmarks in the video with those on Google Maps and found that the video was shot on Mburu Gichua Road in Nakuru, in Kenya's Nakuru county.

In June 2024, Kenya was rocked by protests sparked by that year's proposed Finance Bill, which included controversial tax hike proposals. The bill was later withdrawn.

On the date the TikTok video was posted, local news media reported how residents took to the streets in Nakuru to demonstrate against the bill.

The circulating video is from 2024 in Kenya and is unrelated to Tanzania's 2025 post-election demonstrations.