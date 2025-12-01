South Africa: Transport Launches Festive Road Safety Drive - South African News Briefs - December 1, 2025

1 December 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Transport Dept Launches Festive Road Safety Strategy

The Department of Transport has launched its festive season road safety strategy, with Minister Barbara Creecy unveiling the campaign on the N1 in Kroonstad, reports EWN. Creecy said that 800 national traffic police will be deployed to high-risk provinces, such as Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape. At least 9,400 road deaths have already been reported so far in 2025, which is 700 fewer than in the same period in 2024. The department plans to focus on raising public awareness ahead of the festive season.  Creecy said the campaign will use multiple media and community platforms to spread road safety messages at stations, taxi ranks, malls, community halls, churches, toll gates, rest stops, sports events and border posts.

Jacob Zuma to Virtually Appeal Order to Repay R28.9M Legal Fees

Former President Jacob Zuma is set to launch a virtual appeal against a Johannesburg High Court ruling ordering him to repay R28.9 million in state-funded legal fees, reports SABC  News. The case places Zuma in opposition to the Presidency, the State Attorney and the Solicitor-General, with the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters listed as interested parties. His appeal follows the court's finding that he was not entitled to taxpayer-funded legal support and its order that he repay the funds with interest.

Jagersfontein Mine Allowed to Operate Despite Damning Collapse Report

The Department of Water and Sanitation has allowed the Jagersfontein mine to continue operating despite a damning report into the 2022 dam wall collapse, reports EWN. The collapse has killed two people and left another missing and presumed dead. A report found that management may have been aware of the risks before the collapse and that the facility was built without an engineer's design. The findings have been sent to the Cabinet to inform new regulations for tailings dams not covered by existing mining laws. Department official Wally Ramokopa said the mine would not be shut down, citing Deputy Minister David Mahlobo's concern that doing so would cripple the local economy. He said that precautions were being taken, including using a historic pit previously developed by De Beers. Meanwhile, mine representatives are facing criminal charges, with the case now before the Free State High Court.

