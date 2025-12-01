Kenya: NPS Denies Teargas Claims in Kariobangi Church Chaotic Clash

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed claims that officers hurled a teargas canister inside Kariobangi North PCEA Church during Sunday's chaotic confrontation, calling the allegations "misinformation" and urging the public to exercise restraint as investigations continue.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga acknowledged that a "regrettable" disturbance broke out during a thanksgiving service for a recently elected ward representative, but insisted that no teargas was deployed inside the church sanctuary.

According to the statement, two officers providing security at the event observed a large group of combative youth--armed with crude weapons--attempting to storm the church compound.

A second rival group soon approached, escalating tensions further.

Police reinforcements were called in to quell the confrontation, which spilled into the church and briefly disrupted the service. Six people were injured and rushed to hospital.

"The Service also wishes to correct misinformation alleging that a tear gas canister was thrown into the church. Church leadership have been contacted and have denied that this occurred," the NPS said, noting that the service later resumed and concluded peacefully at 2:00 p.m.

The NPS said the disturbances appeared "planned and premeditated," and instructed the Nairobi Regional Police Commander and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a full probe using "all available resources."

The Service condemned the violence, especially in a place of worship, and urged eyewitnesses to come forward through toll-free lines 999, 112, 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

Earlier, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the confrontation, alleging they deployed hired youths to disrupt the church service he was attending.

Speaking after the incident, Gachagua insisted the clashes were not spontaneous.

"Goons were sent to attack worshippers inside the church while women and children were present," he claimed, further alleging that officers outside lobbed teargas into the sanctuary minutes later.

Witnesses confirmed that police fired in the air and used teargas outside the compound to disperse rival factions.

Gachagua argued that the use of force to break up religious gatherings was unacceptable and politically counterproductive.

"The more President Ruto relies on police and goons to harass and intimidate people, the more Kenyans will drift away from him," he said.

He cited the recent Kariobangi North by-election--where the UDA candidate placed fourth while the Democratic Change Party (DCP) clinched victory--as evidence of shifting political winds ahead of 2027.

"This is just the beginning. We will win the Nairobi governorship in 2027," he declared.