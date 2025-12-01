Kenya: Woman in Kilimani Pushes Boyfriend to His Death From 14th Floor Apartment

Nairobi — A 48-year-old woman is due in court for allegedly pushing her 25-year-old boyfriend to his death from a 14th floor apartment in Kilimani.

Following the incident, the woman slept until she was woken up by her neighbors and police.

The victim, identified as Lee Owino, 25, was found sprawled on the rooftop of a parked salon car moments after plunging from the balcony of an apartment along Kindaruma Road.

Guards and neighbours said they heard a loud thud at around dawn and rushed to the parking lot, where they discovered Owino's body with visible injuries, including broken legs.

A now viral amateur video footage shows the victim on top of the vehicle moments after the fall.

It is not yet clear if he died instantly after the fall.

According to police investigations, Owino and his 48-year-old girlfriend had checked into the apartment on November 28, 2025, for a weekend stay.

On Saturday, a male friend joined them, and the trio reportedly drank through the night until early Sunday morning. The woman later told police the friend left the house shortly afterward.

Police say an argument broke out between the two, during which Owino allegedly assaulted the woman. A physical confrontation followed as the woman demanded that Owino leave the room.

It is during this scuffle that she is believed to have pushed him over the balcony railing. He fell onto the rooftop of a vehicle several floors below and died instantly.

Investigators said the woman went to sleep, apparently unaware of the fatal fall, and only learned of the incident when police and neighbours woke her. Officers recovered assorted drugs and empty alcohol bottles from the apartment.

Owino's body was taken to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Kilimani Police Commander Patricia Yegon said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, where police will request additional time to hold her as investigations continue.

Detectives are also searching for the male friend who left shortly before the incident, as they seek to piece together the events leading to the tragic fall.