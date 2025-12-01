Kenya Turns to Culinary Tourism to Capture Share of Trillion-Shilling Global Market

Nairobi — Kenya is intensifying efforts to position its food culture as a strategic economic asset, targeting a bigger slice of the fast-expanding global culinary tourism market, which hit Sh1.09 trillion in 2024.

Officials and industry players say food-driven travel is emerging as one of tourism's most lucrative segments, presenting an opportunity for Kenya to diversify revenue streams and attract high-spending international visitors.

The shift was evident during a cookout at Nairobi National Park, held as part of the 10th annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, an event used to amplify Kenya's culinary potential to foreign markets.

With 53 percent of leisure travelers identifying as culinary tourists, and 81 percent of international travelers now choosing destinations based on food experiences, Kenya's tourism marketers say the country cannot afford to overlook gastronomy as a growth lever.

Italian Deputy Ambassador Lorenza Gambacorta said cuisine represents both economic and cultural value.

"Cuisine helps people to know each other and meet, but it's also an example of tradition and culture because behind a plate, there is always a story. Italy and Kenya's joint efforts in cuisine highlight that behind the plates, a value chain exists - driving an entire industry."

She added that the event's visibility would offer Kenya significant global exposure.

The cookout featured Italian chef and digital influencer Lulu Gargari, whose large online following is expected to boost Kenya's international culinary appeal.

Locally, Chef Norah Bosibori of Utalii College said Kenya's hospitality training continues to adapt to global tastes as demand for food-driven travel rises.

"As a college that equips tourism and hospitality specialists, we feature a wide range of worldwide dishes. Whether you are coming from Germany, Italy, Japan, Asia, or any other country across the world, there is a lot you can sample in Kenya."

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Marketing Director Lorna Nyaga said the push toward food tourism is part of a wider strategy to reposition the sector for higher-value growth.

"It is a nod to our destination in terms of what we have to offer, and we encourage all our international travelers to come and experience what magical Kenya is about."

The event, a collaboration involving the Embassy of Italy, Italian Cultural Institute, Italian Trade Agency, Kenya Wildlife Service, KTB, and Utalii College, comes as Kenya explores new ways to deepen tourist spending and enhance competitiveness amid shifting global travel preferences.