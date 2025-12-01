Kenya: Kisii MP Accused of Assaulting Man in Restaurant Love-Triangle Dispute

Nairobi — A Kisii Member of Parliament is under fire after allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old man in what has been described as a love-triangle confrontation at a restaurant in Kisii Town last week.

The victim, Astarico Moriasi, reported the incident to police and filed an assault complaint on Thursday, November 27, accusing the legislator of attacking him without provocation while he was having breakfast.

CCTV footage from the restaurant captures the altercation, showing a man walking in and taking a seat directly opposite Moriasi.

Moments later, the MP enters the establishment and heads straight to the victim's table before physically confronting him.

The confrontation lasted several minutes as patrons attempted to separate the two men.

Moriasi says the MP accused him of being involved with his girlfriend before launching the assault.

"He stormed in directly and started shouting, alleging I was having an affair with his girlfriend," Moriasi said. "Then he began beating me. He was accompanied by his bodyguard and another man. There was a scuffle, and we later reported the matter at Kisii Central Police Station."

He claims he sustained injuries during the attack and has since recorded a statement with police and obtained a P3 medical examination form.

However, Moriasi and his legal team say they are frustrated that no arrest has been made nearly a week after the complaint was filed.

His lawyer questioned what he termed unusualdelays in police action despite clear evidence and completed procedures.

"We have had a P3 form filled. Every required procedure has been done, but the police are yet to arrest the culprit who assaulted our client in a public restaurant in Kisii Town," the lawyer said. "Our client is now living in fear."

The legal team further claimed that the lawmaker's continued freedom poses a threat to Moriasi's safety, alleging the MP may still attempt to intimidate or harm him.