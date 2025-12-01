Rwanda: Investors Commit $15 Bn At African Investment Forum

At the African Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days 2025, which concluded last week in Rabat, Morocco, investors committed a total of $15.2 billion in new investments. These investment commitments span 41 development projects and are spread across different African countries.

During the forum, government officials, investors, project developers, and business tycoons engaged in 39 boardroom discussions with projects varying across energy, transport, private equity, infrastructure, and small- and medium-sized enterprises, with a strong emphasis on programmes empowering Africa's youth.

"The funds raised represent a commitment to transforming Africa's development vision into reality, supporting projects that deliver tangible benefits for people, economies, and the environment," said Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which co-organised the forum.

Over the course of three days, discussions moved from high-level conversations to actionable agreements, bridging the gaps between opportunity and capital, public and private sectors, aspirations and achievements.

"Investors were presented with not only projects, but also measurable impact indicators, financial structuring, and risk mitigation strategies, highlighting the importance of transforming Africa's demographic advantage into economic power through STEM education, vocational training, and youth entrepreneurship programmes," Tah said.

By providing investors with transparent, bankable projects, he added, the Marketplace aims to accelerate Africa's growth while fostering sovereignty and resilience in its economies.

"These deals are a vital first step. Our real work lies in ensuring that investments translate into concrete results on the ground. With the continued collaboration of governments, investors, and development institutions, we are confident in delivering a prosperous and resilient Africa," the president noted.

The AfDB hosts the forum as part of a collective initiative that includes the African Export-Import Bank, Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and Trade and Development Bank, bringing up to 2500 participants this year.

This year's forum themed "Mobilizing Private Capital to Unlock Africa's Full Potential," convened to drive investments, accelerate growth, move forward successful projects with continuity, and to forge new alliances for stability and resilience of African economies.