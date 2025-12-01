Rwanda: Police Drop Points Again As Gorilla Surprise Al Merrikh

League leaders Police FC dropped more points on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Musanze FC at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The unbeaten law-enforcers had already drawn against AS Kigali, Mukura, and Al Hilal, and Sunday's result added to a worrying trend that could prove costly--especially if rivals APR FC, who have two games in hand including Tuesday's rescheduled tie against Etincelles, capitalize.

Police FC opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Lague Byiringiro, who dribbled past defenders before unleashing a brilliant strike to put his side ahead.

The home side dominated the first half and kept Musanze from finding any rhythm.

It was the visitors who dominated the second half as they pushed harder for an equalizer. Their efforts were rewarded in stoppage time when Tity Hakizimana struck in the 90th minute to deny Police all three points.

Elsewhere, Gorilla FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Al Merrikh SC, thanks to an 89th-minute winner from Khalifa Traoré.

In other Sunday fixtures, Marines FC defeated Rutsiro 2-1. Taiba Mbonyumwami opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Confiance Mukire doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, and Prosper Rugangazi pulled one back for Rutsiro shortly after halftime.

After 10 rounds, Police FC remain unbeaten and lead the standings with 22 points from six wins and four draws. Gasogi United follow with 18 points, with Musanze in third on 16. APR FC, sit fourth on 15 points from eight matches--level with Marines--while Rayon Sports trail with 14 points.