Rwanda: Jamaican Artiste Eyes Rwandan Market With Debut Album

As Rwanda deepens its connections with the Caribbean through diplomatic, economic, and tourism partnerships, a new cultural bridge is emerging through music.

At the forefront of this development is Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste FyaVerse who is pioneering this movement with an ambitious project that places Rwanda at the center of his artistic vision.

The Manchester-raised Jamaican is preparing to release his debut album 'Kingston to Kigali' in 2026, featuring collaborations with Rwandan artistes in what promises to be a landmark fusion of Caribbean and East African sounds.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, FyaVerse said that the project represents more than just a musical experimentation, calling it a deliberate effort to strengthen cultural ties between two regions with shared stories of resilience and transformation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: From the Caribbean to Rwanda: Adowa Koren's green revolution and the growing Afro-Caribbean connection

FyaVerse's journey up to date has been shaped by the rhythms of his homeland. Growing up in Manchester and Jamaica, he was immersed in the reggae and dancehall genre which dominated his everyday life.

Before stepping into the studio, he honed his craft by writing poetry and freestyling at local events, using words as an outlet for emotions he couldn't contain.

"Music became more than a passion--it became my purpose, a way to inspire and represent the voice of my generation," FyaVerse explains. His work blends reggae, dancehall, and Afro-inspired elements to tell authentic stories about life's struggles, lessons, and victories.

His debut EP, '1738', already demonstrates this global vision. The project features a Nigerian artiste and seamlessly weaves together dancehall, afrobeat, and reggae influences.

Why Rwanda?

For FyaVerse, Rwanda's appeal goes beyond its emerging music scene. He sees profound parallels between Rwanda's transformation and Jamaica's own journey.

"Rwanda has a unique energy; it's a country that has turned pain into power and creativity. I see a lot of similarity between that and Jamaica's journey," he says. "The new wave of Rwandan artistes is bold, talented, and hungry to make global moves. That inspires me."

ALSO READ: What the Caribbean could learn from Rwanda

The artiste views his collaboration with Rwandan musicians as part of a larger mission to bridge Africa and the Caribbean, recognizing that these connections transcend music to involve cultural exchange and mutual growth.

FyaVerse and his team will visit Rwanda in early 2026 to coordinate with local promoters and business partners while immersing themselves in the country's culture, music scene, and landscapes.

The trip, according to the artiste, will lay the groundwork for 'Kingston to Kigali', an album designed to blend Rwandan local sounds, dancehall, reggae, and Afro-fusion into a cohesive sound.

During the trip, FyaVerse looks forward to record with some prominent Rwandan artistes, including those that he is already in contact with such as Vaga Vybz, Dee Rugz, Sintex, Bruce Melodie, and Chriss Eazy, to name a few.

"We are working with their management teams to finalize creative direction and production plans. But I'm not only limiting my focus to established names. I'm also seeking collaborations with emerging Rwandan musicians to provide them with international exposure," he told The New Times.

ALSO READ: Why Rwandan music is attracting global artistes

FyaVerse's ambitions extend beyond individual projects. He recently launched Wrldclassic Records, his own label, which gives him creative control while providing a platform to nurture new talent. After winning the HDP Music Award for Best Reggae Act, he's focused on building a lasting legacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Over the next five years, I see myself expanding Wrldclassic into an international movement--connecting talents from the Caribbean, Africa, and beyond," he says.

"My focus now is on legacy: building bridges through music, spreading positive energy, and continuing to evolve as an artist who represents both roots and the future of global sound."

As Rwanda and the Caribbean continue strengthening ties through agreements on tourism, agriculture, and potential direct flights, FyaVerse's project represents the cultural dimension of this growing partnership.

The journey, as FyaVerse describes it, is about "fire, faith, and forward motion"--a philosophy that seems perfectly suited to bringing together two regions united by their creative spirit and determination to rise.