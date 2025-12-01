Namibia: Indonesian Cultural Showcase Thrills At National Theatre

Indonesia and Namibia's bonds of friendship and cooperation came to life in a grand cultural showcase at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) this week.

Titled 'Unity in Diversity: Cultural Harmony of Indonesia and Namibia', the event was a sparkling celebration of traditional food, folklore, music and dance featuring talents from both nations.

Hosted by the effervescent and informative duo of Adriano Visagie and Whilzahn Gelderbloem, the showcase honoured Namibian vice president Lucia Swartbooi as a special guest.

The event also marked the 70th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference (Bandung Conference) of 1955.

The momentous assembly was held to promote economic cooperation and to support decolonisation movements in countries that had not yet achieved independence.

"The historic Bandung gathering united leaders from Africa and Asia in a shared commitment to peace, equality and mutual respect - principles that remain as relevant today as they were 70 years ago," said Swartbooi.

"As we celebrate our cultural diversity through music and dance, let us also be reminded of the spirit of the Asian-African Conference, which entails that our solidarity is not only found in politics or diplomacy but also in culture. In the rhythms of our music, in the colours of our fabric, and in the stories we pass from one generation to another."

Indonesia and Namibia established diplomatic relations in 1991. The nations' cooperation includes trade, agriculture, education and culture.

"Among all this, it is people-to-people connections that form the strongest foundation of our friendship," said Indonesia's ambassador to Namibia, Mirza Nurhidayat.

"As the founding president of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, wisely said: A nation without culture is like a tree without roots," Nurhidayat said.

"Culture anchors us. It brings us closer, reminding us that, despite our distance and differences, our hearts are united by the same shared freedom of humanity."

On stage, the two nations' hearts pulsed as one.

Thrilling in an Indonesian 'Tari Piring' (plate dance) performed by Ika Suwandi, Niken Hartanto and Aura Nareswari in collaboration with the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) dance troupe, the showcase also featured young Afiqah Bayni Mahira and Askanah Bayni Faiza's impressive 'Incling Janget'.

Based on their exuberant presentation of 'Yapong' and the intricate 'Ratoh Jaroe', OYO must be commended for their sensational expressions of Indonesian dance.

In addition to all the excellent dance performances, there was a diverse musical segment by the wonderful Gibeon Brass Band.

The band's offering included an ode to langarm, 'Sida di-a ! Goregura-abes', and a rendition of the patriotic 'Halo Halo Bandung'.

A special treat was an angklung performance by Saung Angklung Udjo (SAU), one of Indonesia's most distinguished cultural institutions.

SAU is dedicated to preserving Sundanese arts, especially the bamboo angklung.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) recognises the Indonesian musical instrument as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage.

SAU's remarkable angklung performance by Kiki Ridzki Irwandi and Yoga Andika included a Sundanese folk tune, Italian bolero and Michael Jackson's 'Heal the World', which got the audience singing in an uplifting and spontaneous display of connection.

The segment marked Irwandi and Andika's first performance in Africa. The duo's recital was presented in the unifying spirit of the angklung performance during the Bandung Conference of 1955.

Representing the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Windhoek was the Senandung Nusantara Angklung Ensemble.

The group consists of embassy officials and staff, members of the ladies' association, and Indonesian residents in Windhoek.

The local ensemble joined SAU in accompanying musical talents Lize Ehlers, The Difference and Dyah Ariastuti in a musical extravaganza that covered local, Indonesian and African hits.

Feel-good and fantastic, 'Unity in Diversity: Cultural Harmony of Indonesia and Namibia' follows last year's inaugural 'Harmony of Nusantara' and stands tall as a cultural showcase not to be missed.

Minus some issues with sound and a late start, the event exemplified Indonesia's dedicated, engaging and memorable cultural diplomacy.

In his keynote speech, deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti praised the Indonesian ambassador for his leadership as well as his delegation's commitment to educational exchange and artistic collaboration.

The deputy minister also highlighted a taste of Indonesia here at home.

"I have never been to Indonesia, but I can say that I eat take-away from Indolicious at Maerua Mall at least twice a month," Ballotti said.

"But now, I affirm that I've added Indonesia to my bucket list."

