Kenya: Kws Rescues Tourist Who Fell Into Mount Longonot Crater

1 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Naivasha — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), in collaboration with partner agencies, successfully rescued a tourist who fell into the crater of Mount Longonot National Park on Saturday.

The visitor, Bildad Simiyu, slipped while hiking and landed on a rock ledge inside the volcanic crater, making immediate extraction difficult.

As night fell, KWS rangers stayed at the crater rim, maintaining communication with Simiyu, monitoring his condition, and providing reassurance throughout the night.

"As darkness fell and extraction became too risky, our team stayed at the crater rim, kept talking to him, reassured him, and monitored his condition overnight," KWS stated.

At first light, KWS coordinated with the Kenya Red Cross, Nakuru Fire Brigade, Kenya Police, and ITARC Hospital to continue the rescue.

After several hours of careful maneuvering, the team safely reached Simiyu and brought him out of the crater at approximately 3:00 p.m.

"The operation required patience, precision, and teamwork, and we are grateful to all officers and partner agencies involved for their professionalism and dedication," KWS said.

Simiyu sustained a fracture to his left leg but is now reported to be stable and receiving treatment at Naivasha County Referral Hospital.

KWS has once again reminded visitors to exercise caution while hiking Mount Longonot, especially along steep and slippery sections, and to always follow park guidelines.

"Mount Longonot is a rugged and beautiful site. Accidents can occur quickly if safety measures are not observed," KWS noted.

