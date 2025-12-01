East Africa: Comesa Urges Caution As Black Friday, Holiday Promotions Approach

1 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has cautioned consumers across the Common Market to exercise care during Black Friday and the Festive Season shopping, warning that many advertised discounts may not be genuine.

The Commission, in a notice, warned that shoppers are at risk of being misled by inflated prices, counterfeit goods, or fraudulent online platforms.

The Commission noted that retailers may exploit the festive hype to dispose of fake or unsafe products, impose strict no-return policies, or lure consumers into overspending through low prices and impulse buying. Phishing scams and fake websites are also on the rise during this period.

"Many brands may inflate prices in the lead-up to Black Friday and Festive Seasons, allowing them to advertise big discounts that, in reality, are not genuine," said Steven Kamukama, Director of Consumer Welfare and Advocacy at the Commission.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Retailers who engage in false advertising or dispose of counterfeit goods will be in breach of the COMESA Competition Regulations, specifically Articles 27 and 28, which prohibit misleading and unconscionable conduct," he added.

COMESA urged consumers to shop smart by checking product quality, comparing prices across platforms, buying from trusted retailers, and reporting any breaches to the Commission or national consumer protection authorities.

Black Friday, largely an online and in-store shopping event, features retailers, banks, and e-commerce platforms using it to attract customers with discounts, bundle offers, and flash sales, often promoting it as the start of festive shopping.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.