East Africa: Comesa Urges Caution As Black Friday, Holiday Promotions Approach

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has cautioned consumers across the Common Market to exercise care during Black Friday and the Festive Season shopping, warning that many advertised discounts may not be genuine.

The Commission, in a notice, warned that shoppers are at risk of being misled by inflated prices, counterfeit goods, or fraudulent online platforms.

The Commission noted that retailers may exploit the festive hype to dispose of fake or unsafe products, impose strict no-return policies, or lure consumers into overspending through low prices and impulse buying. Phishing scams and fake websites are also on the rise during this period.

"Many brands may inflate prices in the lead-up to Black Friday and Festive Seasons, allowing them to advertise big discounts that, in reality, are not genuine," said Steven Kamukama, Director of Consumer Welfare and Advocacy at the Commission.

"Retailers who engage in false advertising or dispose of counterfeit goods will be in breach of the COMESA Competition Regulations, specifically Articles 27 and 28, which prohibit misleading and unconscionable conduct," he added.

COMESA urged consumers to shop smart by checking product quality, comparing prices across platforms, buying from trusted retailers, and reporting any breaches to the Commission or national consumer protection authorities.

Black Friday, largely an online and in-store shopping event, features retailers, banks, and e-commerce platforms using it to attract customers with discounts, bundle offers, and flash sales, often promoting it as the start of festive shopping.